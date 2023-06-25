Liberty University's Senior Communicator Touts Stalin, Mao, Hitler

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023

Not sure what it is with right wingers these days, admiring totalitarian leaders and their quotes. We also saw this recently from Moms for Hitler, er, Liberty when a chapter quoted Adolf in one of their newsletters. Perhaps someone should tell them they're giving the game away when they're praising totalitarian despots with their desire for control.

From his linked-in page, Ryan Helfenbein is listed as Liberty University's Senior Vice President of Communications, meaning I suppose that he's good at communicatin' and stuff. Ryan Helfenbein made the strange - and repulsive- comparison at the Faith and Freedom coalition gala.

Source: Meidas Touch

Liberty University's Ryan Helfenbein at the Faith and Freedom coalition gala said: "What we're discovering as parents and conservatives is education really is evangelism. So, if you don't control education, you cannot control the future. And Stalin knew that, Mao knew that, Hitler knew that. We have to get that back for conservative values." read more

