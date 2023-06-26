'That's Not Reality': Amy Klobuchar Schools Chuck Todd On Hunter Biden

Articles

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) pushed back against NBC host Chuck Todd after he argued President Joe Biden is facing a "perception issue" over his son's plea agreement on tax and gun charges.

On his Sunday Meet the Press program, Todd noted that Hunter Biden had recently attended a state dinner with his father.

"Do you think it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to be at the same event as the attorney general, Merrick Garland, was in the same week he accepted a plea deal?" Todd asked.

"You know, I think, as the president explains, that's his son," Klobuchar replied. "That decision was made by an independent prosecutor who is a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who had ten years of experience, well respected. Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he was a registered Republican. He looked at the facts and evidence and made that decision."

The senator said Republicans were welcome to run on Hunter Biden's legal troubles.

"Good luck because the president is going to be able to run on the strength of his work and bring 13 million jobs back to America in researching, manufacturing in our country, and in moving forward," she explained.

"You understand the perception issue of something like that," Todd pressed. "And do you wish that perception were different?"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/thats-not-reality-amy-klobuchar-schools