Make America Fabulous Again!

Make America Fabulous Again!

Randy Rainbow is announcing that he is running for President of the United States in 2024. He makes a lot of grandiose campaign promises, including making Ariana Grande as Secretary of Defense. But what really sold me is when he promised that his State of the Union will be "Okay, cut the shit!" That's the kind of down to earth, straight forward (well, maybe not straight) talk that I can appreciate.

And I bet he's got some great ideas for the Rose Garden and for Christmas decorations too!

Open thread below...

