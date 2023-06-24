NY Doctors Can Now Prescribe Abortion Pills Across State Lines

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 June 2023 15:38 Hits: 6

Women in states with bans on abortion pills just got a break from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democratic Governor signed a law to protect doctors who prescribe abortion pills to patients in states where the procedure is outlawed.

The Associated Pressreports:

Coming a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, the law bars New York officials from cooperating with certain legal actions initiated in states where abortion is banned, such as arrests or extraditions. New York joins several other states with similar telehealth "shield laws."

"Extremist lawmakers in other states can stop their health care providers from supplying abortion pills. If that's your state, I feel sorry for your constituents. But they can't stop us. They can't stop our providers," Hochul, a Democrat, said at a bill signing ceremony.

A year after the Dobbs ruling, 14 states have bans on abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions. Other states have adopted deep restrictions. In all, 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions.

read more