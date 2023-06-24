Prigozhin Backs Down, Heads To Belarus Instead

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 June 2023 22:28 Hits: 15

The criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin for "inciting an armed uprising" will be dropped and he will "leave for Belarus," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

A curious end, if that's what this is, to Prigozhin's attempted coup. One suspects that whatever promises made will never be kept and that Yevgeny Prigozhin's remaining days will be brief for what he did. But by exposing the weakness of Russian president Putin it also guarantees that Putin's remaining days in power will be just as brief.

Source: Associated Press

The head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighboring Belarus as part of deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed, the Kremlin said Saturday. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. After the deal was reached, Prigozhin said he was ordering his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. The deal appeared to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/prigozhin-backs-down-heads-belarus-instead