LNMC: Come And Get Your Love - Redbone

Redbone's claim to fame is not being a soundtrack for The Guardians Of The Galaxy. But during their peak, they consisted of Native American and Mexican American members, which is reflected in their music, their costume and performances. They have received many honors, including being inducted into the Native American Music Hall of Fame, the NY Smithsonian and being given the Lifetime Achievement "Legend" Award by the West Coast American Indian Music Awards.

On a side note, since we're on the subject of Red, I just want to wish a most Happy Birthday to C&L's very own Red Painter.

