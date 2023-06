Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 10

Who or what is chicken? You decide in this week's NPR news quiz.

(Image credit: Manu Fernandez, Jeff Chiu, Stephan Savoia/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/23/1183514813/npr-news-quiz-musk-zuckerberg-meat-fish-amazon