Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 09:12 Hits: 8

NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Sadanand Dhume, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, about U.S. relations with India, and concern over democracy and human rights.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/23/1183931414/is-the-u-s-turning-a-blind-eye-on-the-backsliding-of-indias-democratic-values