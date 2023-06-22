For Tasty Lies, Fox Turns To Nancy Mace

Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Nancy Mace is a colossal liar.

More on Nancy Mace, who apparently spraypainted "Antifa" graffiti on her own house and car and also was the one who claimed AOC was lying about her experience during the Trump Mob insurrection. https://t.co/x8uXyztEdK — Frances Langum (@bluegal) February 11, 2022

And so today Mace told another one, claiming that Rep. Adam Schiff was censured for leaking classified docs during the Russia investigations, which is patently false.

Even the Fox News chyron blared Schiff was censured over Trump-Russia Claims, not leaking documents.

"He was censured and kicked off the Intel Committee for leaking classified information from the Intel Committee," Rep. Mace claimed. "And as the Left and Democrats were cheering him on, leaking classified information is okay as long as your last name isn't Trump, because they're the same group of people that want to see Donald Trump spend the rest of his life in jail for having documents that he did not leak."

Rep. Schiff was not censured or kicked off the Intel Committee because he leaked classified documents.

