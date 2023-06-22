For Tasty Lies, Fox Turns To Nancy Mace

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
Nancy Mace is a colossal liar.
And so today Mace told another one, claiming that Rep. Adam Schiff was censured for leaking classified docs during the Russia investigations, which is patently false.
Even the Fox News chyron blared Schiff was censured over Trump-Russia Claims, not leaking documents.
"He was censured and kicked off the Intel Committee for leaking classified information from the Intel Committee," Rep. Mace claimed. "And as the Left and Democrats were cheering him on, leaking classified information is okay as long as your last name isn't Trump, because they're the same group of people that want to see Donald Trump spend the rest of his life in jail for having documents that he did not leak."
Rep. Schiff was not censured or kicked off the Intel Committee because he leaked classified documents.
