Ex-FBI Analyst Who Kept Classified Info In Her Bathroom Going To Prison

What is it with these weirdos who keep classified documents in their homes, and in their bathrooms? A precursor of things to come for Trump, no doubt. And as Mehdi Hasan points out, a real test of whether there is a two-tiered justice system, because what Trump did was far worse and contained far more sensitive material.

A former FBI intelligence analyst from Dodge City, Kansas, who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home, including in her bathroom, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison by a federal judge in Kansas City on Wednesday for violating the same part of the Espionage Act that former President Donald Trump is accused of breaking.

The sentencing for willful retention of national defense information was the first since a federal grand jury indicted Trump earlier this month, accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, keeping boxes of documents not only in a storage room but in a ballroom and bathroom as well.

The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Bough, offered the first courtroom clue since Trump’s indictment about what the former president can expect if he is found guilty.

“I cannot fathom why you would jeopardize our nation by leaving these types of documents in your bathtub,” Bough said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/ex-fbi-analyst-who-kept-classified-info

