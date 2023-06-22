Hunter Biden Plea Deal Renews Debate Over Political Investigations

Articles

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two minor criminal charges this week. While Republicans said the plea deal would not stop their inquiry into the president and his family, Democrats said those concerns did not compare to the charges faced by former president Donald Trump. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

