US Not Backing Down on Biden’s Xi Dictator Comment

The White House is not backing down on comments made by President Joe Biden likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator. "It should come as no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences that we have — we are certainly not alone in that," a senior administration official said in a statement sent to VOA on Wednesday. At a California fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday, Biden said Xi was unaware and embarrassed over a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over American territory that the U.S. military shot down in February. "That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened," Biden said. "When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there." China’s Foreign Ministry hit back, saying Biden’s remarks "seriously violated China’s political dignity and amounted to public political provocation." "The relevant remarks by the U.S. side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible. They seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at her Wednesday briefing. "China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this." The press is usually forbidden from recording such fundraising events, but the White House provided a transcript of Biden’s remarks. The comments were especially notable as they were made a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing to repair bilateral relations that have hit a historical low. Blinken’s visit, originally scheduled for February, was postponed by Washington after the spy balloon was destroyed. While Blinken’s visit failed to produce any major breakthrough, he and Xi had agreed to stabilize the U.S.-China rivalry so it does not veer into conflict. Washington rejects the notion that Biden’s comments are counterproductive to his top diplomat’s efforts. "We will continue to responsibly manage this relationship, maintain open lines of communication with the PRC, but that, of course, does not mean we will not be blunt and forthright about our differences," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in his briefing Wednesday. "We have been very clear about the areas in which we disagree, including the clear differences we see when it comes to democracies and autocracies," he added. Biden’s comments brought renewed focus on the spy balloon incident that administration officials have sought to put behind them since the president signaled a thaw in relations in May, following a meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Communist Party diplomat Wang Yi. Domestic pressure Biden is facing domestic pressure from Republicans in Congress who have sought to portray his administration as weak on China and characterized efforts to mend ties with Beijing as tantamount to appeasement. "The Biden administration is holding back U.S. national security actions to chase fruitless talks with the CCP," Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement referring to the Chinese Communist Party. Last week a group of Republican senators sent a letter to Biden urging a public accounting of his administration’s assessment of the spy balloon and expressing frustration with its "failure to confront China’s brazen threats to America’s security and sovereignty." "Republicans won't let it go because it provides them with extra ammunition," said Michael Swaine, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. "You got sniping going on in the party, people in Congress who think they know better about how to manage the relationship, when they don't," he told VOA. Rising tensions The bitter rhetoric shows just how challenging it is to bring down tensions and jump-start communication between the two rivals. "If the engagements we're seeing are then followed by such direct criticisms from very senior officials, I think the Chinese side is going to ask what the point of the engagement is in the first place," said Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. "I do think there's going to be probably some pretty difficult conversations between Beijing and Washington over the next few days and the next few weeks," Cooper told VOA. Moscow also condemned Biden's comments. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the comments reflected the U.S. administration’s "unpredictable" foreign policy. "This is a very contradictory manifestation of U.S. foreign policy, which points to a significant element of unpredictability," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

