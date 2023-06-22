Biden to Host Modi for Talks, State Dinner

Articles

Thursday, 22 June 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks Thursday at the White House. "The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," the White House said ahead of the meeting. In a rare move for the Indian leader, Modi and Biden are scheduled to appear at a joint news conference Thursday. Modi is also due to give an address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress. Thursday’s events close with a state dinner at the White House. Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

