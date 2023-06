Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 22:47 Hits: 2

If convicted of the six charges against him, the 21-year-old Air National guardsman could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

(Image credit: Margaret Small/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/21/1183616535/pentagon-leak-jack-teixeira-pleads-not-guilty