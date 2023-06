Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 2

Disability and voting rights advocates are asking a federal court to block a measure in Mississippi, set to go into effect next week, that Republican backers say cracks down on "ballot harvesting."

(Image credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/22/1183529006/mississippi-ballot-harvesting-disability-lawsuit