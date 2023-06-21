Wisconsin GOP Runs Scared As Tammy Baldwin Seeks Re-election

Articles

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Senator Tammy Baldwin announced her campaign to run for reelection in 2024 months ago. Her campaign is already hitting its midseason stride and they're doing everything right.

The Wisconsin GOP started talking tough and tried to get a "Topple Tammy" movement going. But despite their bluster and tough rhetoric against Tammy, they can't get even one person to run against her. At first, it appeared to be Representative Mike Gallagher, whom both the Republican establishment and big GOP donors were courting.

But a poll done by Public Policy Polling showed Gallagher coming in a distant third place. Ahead of him were "Not sure" and - checks notes - former Milwaukee County Sheriff and wannabe Trump acolyte, David Clarke.

Going into their state convention last weekend, it appeared that the only potential candidates the GOP could muster up was MAGA Representative Tom Tiffany, Clarke, and businessman Eric Hovde. However, Clarke, who got 40% in the PPP poll, didn't bother to even show up at the convention. In a straw poll at the convention, Clarke received only 18% of the votes.

