Raskin: Schiff Censure Is A 'Weapon Of Mass Distraction'

The House will vote on a measure that would censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for the second time in a week. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure is only different this time because it does not include the possibility of a $16 million fine against Schiff.

Rep. Jamie Raskin took Republicans to task and called it "a weapon of mass distraction from Trump's indictment."

The Maryland Democrat accused them of "driving out anyone who dares to think for himself or herself" and added, "But don't take my word for it."

"Just read Friday's statement by the twice-impeached inciter of insurrection, sexual abuser, defamer of women, and indicted pilferer of national security secrets, war plans, and top secret classified documents himself," he continued.

"On Friday, Trump posted this order to his followers, and this unveiled threat to anyone who would dare to defy his control over the GOP," Raskin said. "Quote, any Republican voting against Adam Schiff's censure or worse should immediately be primaried, he wrote."

