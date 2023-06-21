The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Raskin: Schiff Censure Is A 'Weapon Of Mass Distraction'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Raskin: Schiff Censure Is A 'Weapon Of Mass Distraction'

The House will vote on a measure that would censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for the second time in a week. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure is only different this time because it does not include the possibility of a $16 million fine against Schiff.

Rep. Jamie Raskin took Republicans to task and called it "a weapon of mass distraction from Trump's indictment."

The Maryland Democrat accused them of "driving out anyone who dares to think for himself or herself" and added, "But don't take my word for it."

"Just read Friday's statement by the twice-impeached inciter of insurrection, sexual abuser, defamer of women, and indicted pilferer of national security secrets, war plans, and top secret classified documents himself," he continued.

"On Friday, Trump posted this order to his followers, and this unveiled threat to anyone who would dare to defy his control over the GOP," Raskin said. "Quote, any Republican voting against Adam Schiff's censure or worse should immediately be primaried, he wrote."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/raskin-schiff-censure-measure-weapon-mass

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version