'Shame! Shame!': House Erupts As Republicans Vote To Censure Schiff

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 23:54 Hits: 2

The House voted for the second time in a week on a measure to censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA). Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure finally passed along party-lines. The vote was 213-209, with Republicans voting yes, and Democrats voting no. Six Republican lawmakers voted present.

ABC News reports:

Schiff, a former intel committee chair, was censured over comments he made years ago during investigations into former President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, which interfered in the 2016 election to aid Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller found.

The censure resolution rebukes Schiff for what it calls his "misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives."

Schiff previously called the criticism "nonsense."

The resolution also directed the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff's actions.

After the vote on Wednesday, members could be heard chanting as Schiff moved toward the well, where he stood as Speaker Kevin McCarthy read the adopted resolution aloud.

The heckling included shouts of "shame! shame!" while McCarthy repeatedly paused until there was quiet, at one point saying he had time to be there all night.

read more