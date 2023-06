Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 11

President Biden meanwhile has seen his approval rating stabilize and is well liked among Democrats, though he faces challenges with independents and younger voters.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/21/1183383477/trump-gop-primary-2024-biden-approval-rating-democrats