Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Election workers across 22 different states told NPR they've received threats or felt unsafe doing their jobs, and many are worried for what the 2024 presidential election will bring.

(Image credit: Wesley Lapointe for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/21/1180818978/election-workers-are-facing-threats-and-harassment-as-they-brace-for-2024