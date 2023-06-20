Trump Is Crying Sad MAGA Tears Over Hunter Biden's Plea Deal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Former President Donald Trump is losing every one of his shits over on Truth Social over Hunter Biden reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors over two tax misdemeanor charges and a gun charge. The President's son is to agree to two years of probation, and the gun charge will be dropped if he complies with his probation, including rehab for his past addiction.

Some have called it a sweetheart deal, but this isn't unprecedented when a plea deal is reached. Hunter Biden owned what he did wrong and admitted to his crimes. The Trump-appointed U.S. attorney has agreed to recommend probation for Biden for his tax violations.

Lumpy isn't taking it well.

"The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE "SCAM" THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE," he wrote. "A "TRAFFIC TICKET," & JOE IS ALL CLEANED UP & READY TO GO INTO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - AND THIS AS CROOKED DOJ, STATE, & CITY PROSECUTORS, MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS ALL, HIT ME FROM ALL SIDES & ANGELS WITH BULL….! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

