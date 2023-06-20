Republican States Delight In Pushing Patients Off Medicaid

Articles

Advocates, policy experts, and lawmakers are growing increasingly outraged as data and anecdotes emerging from states across the U.S. indicate that hundreds of thousands of people—including children and seniors—are being thrown off Medicaid for failing to submit paperwork on time and other bureaucratic reasons.



State figures obtained by the Associated Press show that at least 1.5 million people in roughly two dozen states have been removed from Medicaid since April, when state governments were given a green light by Congress and the Biden administration to resume eligibility checks that were halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Pausing dis-enrollment was a tremendous act of social welfare; restarting it is criminal," tweeted Timothy Faust, a single-payer advocate who helps people enroll in Medicaid.

"You have no idea how complicated it is to get an application together and how arbitrary the decision-making feels," Faust wrote Monday.

