Looks Like RNC Doesn't Mind A 'Candidate From Prison'

The Republican National Committee this week reaffirmed its loyalty to GOP mob boss and standard-bearer Donald Trump, who is now facing 71 criminal counts in two cases, one at the federal level and the other in Manhattan.

The RNC made its reverence to Trump clear after he was federally arraigned Tuesday for mishandling national security secrets. At least one Republican presidential candidate expressed concern about taking a pledge to support the party's nominee—who could conceivably be a convict by next summer.

“I’m not going to vote for him if he’s a convicted felon,” former Arkansas Gov.Asa Hutchinson told Politico. “I’m not going to vote for him if he’s convicted of espionage, and I’m not going to vote for him if he’s (convicted of) other serious crimes. And I’m not going to support him.”

The RNC has madepledging one's loyalty to the GOP nominee a criteria for participating in the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23.

“They need to put a little rationality to what is said in that oath," Hutchinson remarked.

