Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 03:00 Hits: 12

Leigh McGowan, aka Politics Girl, gives a tutorial on the history and meaning of Juneteenth, and a jarring look at how much we have yet to do in regards to racial equality. This should be mandatory viewing for everyone, but especially conservatives.

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/what-juneteenth