Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 20:32 Hits: 4

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jingping. He called the talks "candid and constructive," but they did not reach an agreement on resuming military-to-military contact.

