NC House Speaker Accused Of Extramarital Affair And 'Group Sex'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 18:15 Hits: 13

A sex scandal broke out after a former Apex City Councilman claimed North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland County) had an affair with his wife. Further, the suit alleges that Moore engaged in group sex with others seeking political favor. I think I just threw up a little bit in my mouth.

Here in N.C., you can sue the person that had sex/an affair with your spouse. Scott Riley Lassiter says that the affair resulted in the "destruction" of his marriage, according to WRAL.

Via WSOC-TV:

Scott Riley Lassiter is suing Moore and an unnamed John Doe defendant for several claims, including alienation of affections and civil conspiracy. Channel 9 obtained the court documents, which allege that Moore "used his position as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives to initiate contact and develop a personal relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, despite knowing that she was married to Plaintiff." The suit says Lassiter's spouse worked in the state government, and she had known the Republican Speaker for years. Jamie Liles Lassiter is currently the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/nc-house-speaker-accused-extramarital