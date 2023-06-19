The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Charlie Kirk Shows His Lily-White Racist Ass On Juneteenth

MAGA cultist Charlie Kirk's head exploded today because of the federal holiday celebration of Juneteenth.

The Turning Point USA founder, Christian nationalist and member of Steve Bannon's seditious podcast network flew into a rage.

Creating yet another conspiracy to sow hatred and resentment for the wingnut base, Kirk claimed Juneteenth was a holiday that was created to compete with July 4th, since the left hates Abraham Lincoln.

It's just like a racist a-hole to try and redefine a celebration of Black Americans and determine when and if it should be celebrated.

I wonder if Kirk believes only Blacks have the day off too?

