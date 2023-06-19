Charlie Kirk Shows His Lily-White Racist Ass On Juneteenth

Articles

MAGA cultist Charlie Kirk's head exploded today because of the federal holiday celebration of Juneteenth.

The Turning Point USA founder, Christian nationalist and member of Steve Bannon's seditious podcast network flew into a rage.

If Juneteenth was really about emancipation, why not...

September 22, 1862 when Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation?

Or January 1, 1863 when the Proclamation took effect?

Or December 18th, 1865 with the ratification of the 13th Amendment?

Because it's not about… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 19, 2023

Creating yet another conspiracy to sow hatred and resentment for the wingnut base, Kirk claimed Juneteenth was a holiday that was created to compete with July 4th, since the left hates Abraham Lincoln.

It's just like a racist a-hole to try and redefine a celebration of Black Americans and determine when and if it should be celebrated.

I wonder if Kirk believes only Blacks have the day off too?

