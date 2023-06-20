Hello, 911?: Fox News's Bret Baier Murdered Donald Trump On TV

Articles

Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Fox News's Bret Baier ran out of fucks to give during his interview with former President Donald Trump. Sure, the network lied to the American people, and his hard-hitting interview doesn't make up for that, but we'll take it. I don't think Trump saw this coming. The Fox News host listed the individuals that left the Trump administration, with some throwing themselves in the ring to run against the twice-indicted former guy.

Baier listed the officials that Trump has insulted. Trump's officials. The people he hired in the first place.

"In 2016, you said that," Baier said. "I'm going to surround myself with only the best and most serious people."

"Well, I did do that," the one-term President insisted. "And we had tremendous luck. We had the best economy we've ever had."

"Your vice president, Mike Pence, is running against you," Baier said just before murdering the former President on TV.

"Yeah," Trump said.

"Your ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, she's running against you," the Fox News host continued. "Your former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said he's not supporting you."

"You mentioned National Security Advisor John Bolton," he continued. "He's not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr.

He says you shouldn't be President again."

"He calls you the consummate narcissist and troubled man," Baier said. "You recently called Barr a gutless pig."

