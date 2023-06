Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 13:24 Hits: 7

Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked what's known as the "Pentagon Papers," has died at the age of 92. He said his whole focus was on truth-telling, even at the risk of going to prison.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/18/1182995030/daniel-ellsberg-who-leaked-the-pentagon-papers-dies-at-92