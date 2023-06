Articles

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023

President Biden hung on to a signature piece of his predecessor's economic policy: tariffs on imports of Chinese goods. We explore why they've been kept in place, and what it means to U.S. companies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/18/1183018486/biden-has-clung-to-tariffs-on-china-american-business-owners-say-theres-a-cost