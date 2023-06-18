Wisconsin GOP Still Goose Stepping With Team Trump - Almost

Articles

A couple of months ago, Trump attorney and GOP operative Cleta Mitchell was caught advising GOP donors that the Republicans needed to make it harder for college kids to vote and to scale back early voting:

NASHVILLE — A top Republican legal strategist told a roomful of GOP donors over the weekend that conservatives must band together to limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters, according to a copy of her presentation reviewed by The Washington Post. [...] The presentation — which had more than 50 slides and was labeled “A Level Playing Field for 2024” — offered a window into a strategy that seems designed to reduce voter access and turnout among certain groups, including students and those who vote by mail, both of which tend to skew Democratic.

The Wisconsin Republican Party, which is holding their state convention this weekend, appeared to be in goosestep along with Team Trump:

Republicans gathering Saturday at their state convention in La Crosse are poised to take up resolutions to eliminate Wisconsin's election agency, keep college kids from voting on their campuses and end most forms of early voting. read more

