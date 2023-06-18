The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Howard Kurtz Dines And Dashes On Fox News' 'Wannabe Dictator' Chyron

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Howard Kurtz Dines And Dashes On Fox News' 'Wannabe Dictator' Chyron

Howard Kurtz, host of Fox News' Media Buzz spent no more than seventeen seconds discussing a major controversy that was created by his network.

Last week during Donald Trump's arraignment, Fox News posted their worst chyron ever attacking President Biden as a "wannabe dictator" for "arresting his political rivals" while carrying a split image of Trump talking and Biden muted.

This was met with derision from all credible media outlets. Fox News soon responded after the chyron went viral, issuing a statement saying, “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.”. Ultimately they fired a former Tucker Carlson producer who they claim was the culprit.

The Post noted that the chyron stayed on the screen for 27 seconds, which is not an immediate removal.

During today's Buzzworthy segment, since Howard Kurtz does his show about the media, he did address the Fox News controversy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/howard-kurtz-dines-and-dashes-fox-news

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version