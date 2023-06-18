Bill Barr Continues To Say Things That Seem Totally Sane

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Bill Barr continues to give interviews where he says things about Donald Trump that are sane, logical and unbiased. And I am sick of it! Why does he keep saying things that make me agree with him? I do not like it one bit.
In this latest clip, he joined Face the Nation and talked about how Trump lied, misunderstands the PRA and is just a lying liar who continues to lie.
Please stop making sense, Bill. As awful as you were as AG, I simply cannot agree with you anymore.
