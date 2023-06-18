The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bill Barr Continues To Say Things That Seem Totally Sane

Bill Barr continues to give interviews where he says things about Donald Trump that are sane, logical and unbiased. And I am sick of it! Why does he keep saying things that make me agree with him? I do not like it one bit.

In this latest clip, he joined Face the Nation and talked about how Trump lied, misunderstands the PRA and is just a lying liar who continues to lie.

Please stop making sense, Bill. As awful as you were as AG, I simply cannot agree with you anymore.

