The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dodgers Pride Night

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Dodgers Pride Night

Brent Terhune has been on a hot streak of outrage lately. All this woke-ism is running amok and needs someone like Brent to run amuck on them. Thank goodness that we have people like Brent to go out of their way and drive all over through heavy traffic and buying an overpriced ticket to a sportsball event just to be outraged that they are rubbing their wokeness in his face like that! It's scary what they might think of next to insult all the right-minded braindead people who don't want to be woke.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/dodgers-pride-night

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version