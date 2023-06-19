Dodgers Pride Night

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 03:00 Hits: 7

Brent Terhune has been on a hot streak of outrage lately. All this woke-ism is running amok and needs someone like Brent to run amuck on them. Thank goodness that we have people like Brent to go out of their way and drive all over through heavy traffic and buying an overpriced ticket to a sportsball event just to be outraged that they are rubbing their wokeness in his face like that! It's scary what they might think of next to insult all the right-minded braindead people who don't want to be woke.

