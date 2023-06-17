The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deadbeat Twitter To Be Evicted From Boulder, CO Offices

A Boulder County judge has ordered the sheriff to remove Twitter from four office suites, Denver Business Journal reported this week.

The [landlord’s] complaint alleges that Twitter set up a letter of credit for $968,000 that the landlord could draw upon if the company failed to pay its rent, and the lease agreement said Twitter must replenish that letter of credit within 10 days if that were to happen.

The landlord used the letter of credit toward the unpaid rent this March, according to the complaint, but Twitter failed to restore the letter of credit within 10 days, as outlined in its lease.

Deadbeat Musk has stiffed others in Boulder, too. In December, another landlord “plastered an eviction notice on the door, accusing Twitter of owing it $179,000 in back rent,” Quartz reported. Avalanche Commercial Cleaning claims Twitter owes it $93,504 in unpaid bills, too, according to Quartz.

That’s not counting a series of other lawsuits listed by Quartz for unpaid rent, bills – oh, and $250 million for copyright infringement.

