Tennessee Doctor Loses License For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Waivers

The Kaiser Family Foundation came out with this story yesterday, updating that the good doctor finally agreed to give up his medical license. The video above is from NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, dated Nov. 4, 2021.

Doctor Lands in the Doghouse After Giving Covid Vaccine Waivers Too Freely

Brett Kelman

June 16, 2023

A Tennessee doctor has lost his medical license for issuing covid-19 vaccine waivers to patients he never met in at least three states. One, it turned out, was a dog named Charlie Kraus.

Robert Coble, 76, of Goodspring, Tennessee, agreed to surrender his license in a May settlement with the Tennessee Department of Health that was announced by the agency on June 15.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/tennessee-doctor-loses-license-issuing

