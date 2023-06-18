LNMC - Hell Is For Children By Pat Benatar

Articles

Confession time: I've had a lifelong crush on Pat Benatar. I really liked her music, but that smoky voice and the fact that she is downright gorgeous just made her irresistible. Hell Is For Children was one of my favorite songs by her and became my unofficial theme song when I worked in the child welfare system, helping kids who were abused and/or neglected.

So when Ted Cruz came out with his nonsense, equating the song with the devil and child sacrifice, I was dumbfounded. He obviously never even listened to the song. It's a song that brings awareness and hopefully help to abused and neglected children everywhere. The fact that Benatar responded to his idiocy by dismissing it offhand and without another thought only kept my crush alive.

