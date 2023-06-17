Former NC Democratic Rep Now Insists She Never Had An Abortion

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 15:51 Hits: 6

You remember Cotham. She's the North Carolina abortion rights activist and state representative who made a last-minute switch to the Republican party that allowed them to pass a 12-week abortion ban. Via Yahoo News:

North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham (R)—the former pro-choice advocate who recently switched parties and gave the GOP a veto-proof majority to jam through a 12-week abortion ban, betraying her constituents—is continuing her gaslighting tour. She’s now claiming that she never had an abortion, despite having delivered passionate abortion-rights speeches and talking about her own personal experience during her campaign. It was simply a miscarriage, “not an elective abortion,” the now-Republican lawmaker says.

Cotham said in an interview with WBT radio during the state’s Republican Party convention that the “hardest” thing about voting for the abortion ban is people pointing out that she had an abortion herself.

“I think the hardest thing and the most unfortunate—deeply personal—and this is deeply wrong...I had a miscarriage, and a miscarriage in medical terms is called a spontaneous abortion,” she said. “And so instead of saying—first of all, they should not even be talking about my miscarriage, that is just very painful and wrong—but they’re repeating this message that I had an abortion, and that is false. And that has been completely frustrating and they keep on doing it and that’s below the belt.”

