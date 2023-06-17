GOP Candidate Uses Photo From Africa To Depict US Border

Articles

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023

Congressional candidate David Flippo tweeted a pic of a hut in Africa, with the caption “This is not a village in a 3rd world country, this is the US border!” Flippo's campaign seems to have deleted that tweet of June 9, but put up another version responding to Politico.

No idea who this guy is, or whether he has a shot of winning against Steven Horsford in NV-03. Flippo ran in 2022 as well but finished third in the Republican primary.

Source: Playbook/Politico

Nevada Republican congressional candidate David Flippo last week tweeted a photo of a makeshift hut with the caption, “This is not a village in a 3rd world country, this is the US border!” What it actually is is the latest instance of a campaign’s use of online stock photography gone awry. The photo, in fact, was taken in rural Africa.

Politicio's David Lippman.

