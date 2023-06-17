The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

GOP Candidate Uses Photo From Africa To Depict US Border

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

GOP Candidate Uses Photo From Africa To Depict US Border

Congressional candidate David Flippo tweeted a pic of a hut in Africa, with the caption “This is not a village in a 3rd world country, this is the US border!” Flippo's campaign seems to have deleted that tweet of June 9, but put up another version responding to Politico.

No idea who this guy is, or whether he has a shot of winning against Steven Horsford in NV-03. Flippo ran in 2022 as well but finished third in the Republican primary.

Source: Playbook/Politico

Nevada Republican congressional candidate David Flippo last week tweeted a photo of a makeshift hut with the caption, “This is not a village in a 3rd world country, this is the US border!”

What it actually is is the latest instance of a campaign’s use of online stock photography gone awry. The photo, in fact, was taken in rural Africa.

download

Politicio's David Lippman.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/nevada-gop-candidate-uses-photo-africa

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version