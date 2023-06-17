RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: Hillary Clinton 'Never Was Investigated'

Articles

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CNN's Kaitlyn Collins that Hillary Clinton, probably the most investigated politician in U.S. history, was "never investigated." Clinton, for the record, was never found guilty of wrongdoing.

"But I do think it's — we have a very divided country," McDaniel said. "I'm a Republican, on CNN, saying that. I'll bet most of your viewers, who may not be Republican, agree with me. We have an incredibly divided country."

"And when Republicans feel like there's one system of justice for them and a different for Democrats, there's one standard for Hillary Clinton and a different for Donald Trump?" she continued. "It doesn't help bring our country together. And we have an MIA president."

"But the allegations are not the same for Hillary Clinton," Collins said.

"You know what? Because she never was investigated," McDaniel falsely said. "She never was investigated."

"She was investigated," Collins said.

"She had a BleachBit server. She had a BleachBit," McDaniel insisted. "She destroyed phones."

"But she was investigated," Collins said.

The CNN host explained that Trump "was holding on to U.S. nuclear secrets, information about U.S. allies, and their weaknesses."

The difference via The Washington Post:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/rnc-chair-ronna-mcdaniel-hillary-clinton