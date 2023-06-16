VP Wannabe Offers More GOP Excuses For Trump Keeping Classified Docs

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 17:21 Hits: 5

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds stretched the limits of his own credibility when he claimed that Trump had at least five years to turn over all classified documents to the National Archives.

And one quick thing, people say, well, he should have been working with NARA.

Of course.

Do you know how many documents a president of the United States leaves with?

You think a president has time before he leaves the White House to go through all his documents?

That doesn't even make any sense, because he's still running the country until January 20, noon on January 20.

He's still running the country every single day.

It takes them time.

They go through all their materials.

That's why the Presidential Records Act gives ex-presidents, and ex-vice presidents for that matter, a five-year period to go through their documents and work with NARA.