'Small Brain': Trump Angry John Kelly Said He's 'Scared S---less'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 17:55 Hits: 4

Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, weighed in this week on why the former president almost seems celebratory.

"He's scared s---less," Kelly said. "This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn't care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he's being held accountable."

Trump didn't take that very well, so he lashed out at Kellly on his struggling Truth Social platform.

"John Kelly pretended to be a "tough guy," but was actually weak and ineffective, born with a VERY small "brain." He had a hard time functioning in a political world, and was truly an exhausted and beaten man when I fired him," Trump insisted. "In the end he was a "mummy" who sat in his office and stared at the ceiling - he was "shot." I'll never forget how his very nice wife told me that "John loves you, and respects you more than anyone, he will always say the BEST things about you." Oh well, so much for that!"

Trump’s argument: I appointed so many terrible, incompetent, weak, stupid, useless people to the highest offices in the land with great responsibility. Send me back to do it again! pic.twitter.com/VW8mZr1C8N read more

