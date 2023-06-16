Arrests In Molotov Cocktail Attack On Planned Parenthood

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 18:00 Hits: 2

Pro-lifers sure do seem to have little regard for life. In this case, Tibet Ergul and Chance Brannon, an active-duty Marine, were arrested and charged with using an explosive or fire to damage real property in an attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year.

NBC News reports:

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, are charged with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the U.S. attorney's office for Central California said in a statement.

A criminal complaint alleges they ignited and threw a Molotov cocktail at the clinic's entrance early March 13, 2022.

Damage was estimated at $1,050, and appointments for about 30 patients had to be rescheduled, the complaint says.

"My office takes very seriously this brazen attack that targeted a facility that provides critical health care services to thousands of people in Orange County," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement. "While it is fortunate that no one was physically harmed and responders were able to prevent the clinic from being destroyed, the defendants' violent actions are entirely unacceptable."

