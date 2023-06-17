Father's Day Expectations Versus Reality

Articles

Dads always have big plans on what they would like to do on Father's Day, but it never actually turns out the way they would like. In other words, it's just like any other day. And I can vouch that this is true even if your children have four legs, a tail and a big nose. But in all seriousness, someone needs to get this guy a real grill instead of that outdoor gas range. And correct me if I'm wrong, even if a guy doesn't get what he wants, dads still end up better off that moms do on Mothers Day.

We wish all the fathers - including furbaby dads and single moms - a happy father's day.

Open thread below...

