GOP Fails To Censure Adam Schiff; His Response Is Fire

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 16:18 Hits: 6

Rep. Adam Schiff responded to the news that 20 Republicans joined Democrats in tabling Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure to censure the California Democrat for having the gall to criticize former President Donald Trump.

Schiff told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "I'm flattered they view me as such a threat to them," and said he's "not going to stop defending democracy."

"But for Speaker McCarthy to bring this stuff to the floor is an embarrassment," he said. "And it's also an abuse of House resources."

He noted that George Santos, of all people, said they have to pass the measure to "restore integrity to the House." Schiff said, "It's clear the lunatics have taken over the asylum."

Anderson Cooper also interviewed Schiff:

On the day of Trump’s arraignment, MAGA Republicans introduced a resolution to censure and fine me to the tune of $16 million.

Their problem with me — I hold them accountable and I'm effective.

They don't go after people they're not afraid of. pic.twitter.com/hrmd0KED9M — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2023 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/adam-schiff-calmly-blasts-gop-after