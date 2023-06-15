Giuliani Now Claims Witness With Evidence On Biden Has Died

Articles

First, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Chairman, admitted that his fellow Republicans lost track of a critical witness in the alleged (and likely fabricated) Biden bribery scheme. Then, earlier this month, he told a Newsmax host that he couldn't confirm if the alleged recordings are legit that involve the scheme between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, and a foreign national.

And now, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claims that a woman who had evidence on the Biden family in the bribery plot "passed away inexplicably." No, really. The deranged lunatic who leaks hair dye from his rattled brain says it's true, so it must be.

Rudolph Giuliani says he knew about a chief accountant at Burisma, the Ukrainian company which put Hunter Biden on its board. The accountant was also reportedly the wife of Burisma’s former owner. The unnamed woman “died under suspicious circumstances,” Giuliani claimed on Newsmax Saturday. “She was willing to give up all the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens’ accounts.” The conservative website Republic Brief called it “smoking gun evidence” of bribery. read more

