The Trial Of Judge Aileen Cannon

Alex Wagner gave a brief background of how Judge Aileen Cannon became a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, and it was filled with eye-opening details. While noting Judge Cannon's remarkably limited judicial experience (she'd never been a judge before her lifetime appointment and had only ever taken four cases to a jury verdict), the New York Times also mentioned some curious details about the questionnaire she filled out for the US Senate Judiciary Committee, one which omitted any writings on judicial matters at all, covering instead such varied topics as tomatoes and yoga, among others. It didn't seem to matter though, as her confirmation vote came just a few days after the 2020 presidential election, with twelve Democrats voting for her, including the ranking member for the Democrats Diane Feinstein. The lifetime appointment seems to have been rushed through by the Trump administration, as twenty-three Senators didn't vote at all. And her vote came the same day as Sen. Lindsey Graham was trying to convince Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the election. A cynic might speculate that she was fast-tracked through with an ulterior motive in mind.

