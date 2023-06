Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 18:44 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 37 counts against him. While special counsel Jack Smith wants a speedy trial, Trump's lawyers could file motions that would delay it.

(Image credit: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/14/1182182584/trump-documents-case-legal-steps-jack-smith