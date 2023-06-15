GOP's Effort To Censure Schiff For Criticizing Trump Blocked

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:29 Hits: 2

20 Republicans joined Democrats in tabling Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for having the audacity to criticize former President Donald Trump. The nerve. She sought to censure Schiff and fine him a whopping $16 million. Sounds crazy? Well, this is today's Republican party.

Rep. Luna’s resolution to censure Adam Schiff and fine him 16 million dollars is stopped 225-196 20 Republicans join with Democrats to table it pic.twitter.com/Tu8xgEDhRF

Via Roll Call:

It said Trump's first impeachment, in which Schiff was a prosecutor, was premised on false allegations.

The motion was tabled in a 225-196 vote, with two Republicans and five Democrats voting present.

The resolution stated that Schiff "purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people" and "behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by falsely denying that his staff coordinated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump."

