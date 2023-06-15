The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

GOP's Effort To Censure Schiff For Criticizing Trump Blocked

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

GOP's Effort To Censure Schiff For Criticizing Trump Blocked

20 Republicans joined Democrats in tabling Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's measure to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for having the audacity to criticize former President Donald Trump. The nerve. She sought to censure Schiff and fine him a whopping $16 million. Sounds crazy? Well, this is today's Republican party.

Via Roll Call:

It said Trump's first impeachment, in which Schiff was a prosecutor, was premised on false allegations.

The motion was tabled in a 225-196 vote, with two Republicans and five Democrats voting present.

The resolution stated that Schiff "purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people" and "behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by falsely denying that his staff coordinated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/gopers-measure-punish-schiff-criticizing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version