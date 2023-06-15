So Many Republicans Are Pervs, Long Island Edition

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:30 Hits: 2

Apparently Kevin Sabella Sr., a Republican candidate for the Babylon, NY town council, believes in total transparency. Via WABC.com:

For the past two months, the 63-year-old financial advisor and a church member has stood without clothes behind the screen door of his house, for all who pass to see.

"He would open his front door and be there standing, completely nude," van operator Victoria Lombardi said.

Lombardi, who spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager by phone, is a behavioral specialist who transports developmentally disabled clients in a van and drives right by Sabella's home regularly.

Each morning, Lombardi passes his house on Wyona Avenue in Lindenhurst. Lombardi can see his campaign signs for town councilman, but she would also see a whole lot more that she wishes she could "un-see."